Citrus-avocado salad with fresh orange-lime dressing by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fresh salad during the summer months is always a popular choice for lunch, or to serve for dinner, especially when you’re grilling out. This salad is unusual but the ingredients work together perfectly to make a salad you’ll enjoy.

For the dressing:

1/3 cup orange juice

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon minced parsley

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

For the salad:

4 medium ripe avocados, pitted, scooped from rinds, and sliced

4 ruby red grapefruit, sectioned

2 medium naval oranges, peeled and sliced

1/2 cup minced red onion

1/3 cup dried cranberries

1/3 cup chopped walnuts (optional)

1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese

Combine dressing ingredients in a bowl and whisk well. Set aside.

Place the avocado, grapefruit, oranges, onion, cranberries and walnuts in a large salad bowl.

Pour the dressing over the salad.

Sprinkle the feta over the top. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour before tossing and serving.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.