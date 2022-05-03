Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Crash shuts down U.S. 69 south of Huntington

(MGN)
By Christian Terry
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - TxDOT says a crash south of Huntington has all lanes of U.S. 69 closed.

According to a tweet from TxDOT Lufkin, utility crews are working to remove a power pole and lines from the roadway.

TxDOT crews are en route to assist DPS with traffic control. They said motorists should prepare for delays.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

