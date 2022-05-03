Crash shuts down U.S. 69 south of Huntington

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - TxDOT says a crash south of Huntington has all lanes of U.S. 69 closed.

According to a tweet from TxDOT Lufkin, utility crews are working to remove a power pole and lines from the roadway.

ALERT: Crash just south of the city of Huntington has all lanes of US 69 closed at this time. Utility crews are working to remove a power pole and lines from the roadway. TxDOT crews are in route to assist DPS with traffic control. Motorists should prepare for delays. pic.twitter.com/rAKeTuo1kW — TxDOT Lufkin (@TxDOTLufkin) May 3, 2022

TxDOT crews are en route to assist DPS with traffic control. They said motorists should prepare for delays.

