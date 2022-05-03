East Texas Kitchen LIVE on East Texas Now: Mothers Day 2022

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Special days like Mothers Day deserve to be celebrated with lots of food, fun, and flowers. Of course, the food doesn’t have to be fancy, and the flowers are best when clutched in the chubby hand of a little boy or girl who just pulled them from the yard.

If you’re a little older, you might want to cook something for the mom in your life. We have some easy and delicious ideas that you can make just by following the directions given.

For a delicious lunch or dinner idea, try Mama Steph’s chicken cacciatore, which her own mom frequently made when she was growing up in Florida. Not only is it delicious, it’s easy to make!

For a nice brunch or lunch salad, Mama Steph has invited her friend and KLTV/KTRE anchor Jennifer Kielman to share her mom’s absolute favorite salad, full of delicious vegetables and unexpected flavors.

Finally, for dessert, Mama Steph will share her family’s favorite strawberry pie recipe, one that reminds her of visiting a strawberry farm with her mom when she was a little girl.

We hope you enjoy the recipes and treat your mom, or yourself, to them this week.

Mama Steph’s chicken cacciatore

2 pounds of boneless chicken thighs

olive oil

salt and pepper

One yellow onion, chopped

1 large green bell pepper, seeded and chopped

28 ounce can crushed tomatoes

8 ounces sliced mushrooms

1 cup chicken broth

1 small can sliced black olives (about 4 ounces)

1/2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons of Italian seasoning

chopped fresh basil, if available

Shaved parmesan, for serving

Method:

Heat two tablespoons olive oil in a Dutch oven or other deep sided pan, over medium-high heat.

Season chicken thighs with salt and pepper.

When oil is hot (not so hot that it’s smoking) add the thighs to the pan in a single layer. Brown for about three minutes on one side, then flip the thighs over to brown on the second side for about two minutes.

Remove the chicken to a clean plate, and set aside.

Reduce the heat under the pan to medium. Add about a tablespoon more of olive oil, then add the chopped onion and bell pepper. Cook for about four minutes to soften the vegetables.

Add the garlic, and cook for a minute or so.

Add the broth, and let it cook down for three minutes or so.

Add the tomatoes and their juice, the mushrooms, vinegar and Italian seasoning. Stir well, and bring to a simmer. Let it simmer for five to ten minutes to thicken.

Add the chicken back to the pan, submerging under your delicious simmering sauce.

Cover the pan and simmer for another 10 to 15 minutes to allow the chicken to cook through.

Taste the sauce, and season with salt and pepper if needed.

Serve over rice, pasta, or polenta. Top with a generous sprinkle of shaved Parmesan. Enjoy!

“Mom’s favorite broccoli salad” by Jennifer Kielman

Dressing ingredients:

3/4 cup fat free plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup light mayo

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1/3 teaspoon salt

Salad ingredients:

4 cups broccoli florets

4 cups cauliflower

8 ounces cooked bacon

1 1/4 cup cubed colby cheese

1/2 cup red onion

1 cup raisins

Mama Steph’s fresh strawberry pie

Ingredients

1 C sugar

1 C Water

3 T strawberry gelatin mix

1 Pint Fresh Strawberries

3 Heaping Tablespoons Cornstarch

1 pie crust, cooked and cooled

Combine sugar, cornstarch, and dry gelatin mix by stirring well.

Add water and cook until thick and clear over medium high heat, stirring constantly to prevent scorching. Set aside and let cool.

Wash and hull strawberries, cut in half and arrange over pie crust.

When filling is cool, pour over strawberries and chill pie until ready to serve. Serve topped with whipped cream.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.