Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

‘Extreme’ plant thrives and grows faster under stress, study says

"Extremophyte" plant thrives in harsh conditions and scientists hope that could help them deal...
"Extremophyte" plant thrives in harsh conditions and scientists hope that could help them deal with climate change.(José Dinneny| Stanford University)
By CNN
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – They say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

Scientists say that wisdom definitely applies to plants, called “extremophyte.”

The plants not only survive in places that would kill most other plants, but they thrive in them. That includes areas that are extremely dry and cold, or have a high salt content.

Researchers in San Diego say the plants have a unique hormone that kicks into overdrive when conditions get harsh which helps the plant adapt.

According to the journal Nature Plants, experts are hoping to replicate that process in some crops that are at risk because of climate change.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
27-year-old woman dies in 3-vehicle wreck on SH 63 in Jasper County
Source: Gray News Media
88-year-old man dies in 3-vehicle wreck on US Highway 96 in Jasper County
The logo of the 2022 NFL football draft is projected at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday,...
East Texans have names called on final day of NFL Draft
Fritz Hager has new music out Thursday, and it went over well, to say the least.
Tyler’s Fritz Hager III advances to Top 7 on American Idol
Ima Hogg, the "First Lady of Texas."
Mark In Texas History: ‘First Lady of Texas’ Ima Hogg was Mineola native

Latest News

East Texas NICU nurse uses firsthand experience to better serve families
East Texas NICU nurse uses firsthand experience to better serve families
TAAM Renovations
Texas African American Museum in Tyler kicks off $40K renovation project
Breaking news.
Report: Supreme Court set to overturn abortion rights
Planet Fitness has announced an initiative for teens ages 14-19 to work out for free all summer.
Planet Fitness offers high school teens free workouts all summer
A Ukrainian family shares graphic video of their young loved ones after an attack that killed...
GRAPHIC: Faces of Ukrainian children victimized by Russia's invasion