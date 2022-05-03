A First Alert Weather Day declared for this Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will be warm and muggy overnight as we drop to around 70-degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

We will catch a dry day on Wednesday as we will be sandwiched in between storm systems, catching a break from the storm track. This will lead to just partly sunny skies with highs warming into the upper 80′s to near 90-degrees.

We will then be back in the storm track on Thursday as a more potent western storm swings into the plains, ushering in an 80% chance of strong thunderstorms, some of which could turn severe as they rumble through the Piney Woods late Thursday afternoon through the evening hours.

We have a low-risk for severe weather for all of east Texas, with a slightly higher, or medium risk, out for Rusk and Shelby counties and points north of there during the day.

All modes of severe weather will be possible. That means we have risks to see some damaging wind gusts, large hail, and even a brief, isolated tornado is not off the table. This is why we have a First Alert Weather Day in place.

Rainfall amounts look to average between one-to-two inches with Thursday’s storm system. Despite the severe threat, this is the silver lining as we get another opportunity to cash in on some precious, liquid gold.

Once this Thursday storm system exits stage left, we will finally see a break in the storm track as the upper level winds change course. This will lead to the return of mostly sunny skies and dry conditions from Friday through Mother’s Day weekend.

Despite the dry weather, we will really crank up the heat around these parts as our first bout of 90-degree readings will be in play this weekend through at least early next week. That means it will be a hot day for Mother’s Day on Sunday as we are looking at possible record high temperatures going down since many thermometers look to top off in the lower-to-middle 90′s.

