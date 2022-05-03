Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

By Katie Vossler and Christian Terry
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Another strong storm system will be moving toward East Texas late this week. A cold front will spark thunderstorms Thursday afternoon along and near I-35 with a squall line of thunderstorms moving into East Texas late afternoon and evening Thursday.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day((Source: KLTV))

As temperatures rise ahead of the line of storms, very humid air will cause thunderstorms to strengthen quickly. The Storm Prediction Center has issued an Enhanced Risk for parts of East Texas for Thursday.

Risk area
Risk area((Source: KLTV))

The main threat will be strong, damaging winds, but there is the potential for hail and an isolated tornado as well. Storms will race eastward by late evening, moving out of East Texas before midnight Thursday night.

