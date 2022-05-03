Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin preparing for rival Lobos in bi-district showdown

Lufkin Baseball - Sam Flores
By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers and Longview Lobos will renew their longtime high school rivalry on the baseball diamond starting Friday.

The two squads will meet up in the Bi-District playoffs in a best of three series, Game 1 will be Friday at Lufkin with a 7 p.m. first pitch. Game 2 will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in Longview. Game 3, if needed will follow Game 2.

“We have something to play for in the fact that we need to win to advance in the playoffs,” head coach John Cobb said. “We also want to recover our loss to them.”

On March 19, Lufkin had a 10-run lead after three innings on the Lobos but Longview came back and won 12-11.

“We have to make sure to keep playing hard and not give up,” pitcher Bebo Hinojosa said. “If somebody is having a bad game you just have to go to them and talk to them. Baseball is a hard sport. You fail more than you succeed. You have to tell them that. You have to tell them you are good and have more games to come.”

Lufkin enters the playoffs finally cracking the top 25 in the Diamond Pro Top 25 5A poll. The Pack sits in a 3-way tie for No.25 with a record of 23-5-1.

“The way we got here is a little different than most years,” Cobb said. “They have pulled the rope in the same direction. They are working for each other. At this point that is all that matters.”

