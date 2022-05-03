Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to weaken as they push southward across East Texas.  Most will die out by late morning.  There is a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms to redevelop this afternoon, otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and warm again.  A mix of clouds and sun is expected tomorrow, with only a slight chance for an isolated shower or two.  By Thursday, the next cold front arrives with a likely chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms late afternoon and evening.  Some of these storms could become strong to severe, ending by Thursday night.  A few clouds Friday morning will give way to sunshine Friday afternoon.  Sunny and warming up quickly this weekend.

