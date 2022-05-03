Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Prosecutors charge 3 with murder in Sacramento mass shooting

Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento...
Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento and that it was gang-related violence. Prosecutors charged three men with murder Tuesday, according to officials.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Three alleged gang members were charged with murder Tuesday in the slaying of three women fatally shot in a gun battle that rocked California’s capital city a month ago.

Prosecutors say the shootout that erupted before dawn on April 3 in downtown Sacramento was a result of a feud between two rival gangs and their allies.

The Sacramento County district attorney says at least five people opened fire. Six people were killed in the bloodshed, including three alleged gang members who were involved in the shootout.

A dozen more people were wounded — two of whom are also alleged gang members and are now charged in the violence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

