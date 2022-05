Softball Area Round pairings

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The UIL softball playoffs push into the second week of action with the Area round.

6A

Region II

Tyler Legacy vs Lake Ridge - One Game Playoff

Friday May 6 @ Lake Ridge H.S. 7 p.m.

5A

Region II

Sulphur Springs vs Red Oak - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Nevada Community, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Monday May 9 @ Grand Saline 5 p.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after G2 if needed

Hallsville vs Joshua

Longview vs Forney -Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Forney 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 7 @ Longview 1:00 p.m.

Game 3: Monday May 9 @ Rains 7 p.m. if needed

4A

Region II

Bullard vs Brownsboro - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Grand Saline, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 7 2 Grand Saline, 11 a.m.

Game 3: follows if needed

Gilmer vs Canton- Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Whitehouse, 6 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 7 @ Whitehouse 2 p.m.

Game 3: follows game 2 if needed

Region III

Carthage vs Lake Belton - One game playoff

Friday May 6 @ Corsicana, 7 p.m.

Jasper vs Salado - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Madisonville, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 7 @ Madisonville 12:00 p.m.

Game 3: Follows Game 2 if needed

3A

Region II

West Rusk vs Winnsboro - best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6@ Longview, 6:30 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 7 @ Longview 3 p.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 if needed

Hughes Springs vs Hooks

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Mount Pleasant 6 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 7 @ Mount Pleasant 12 p.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 if needed

Grandview vs Rains - One Game playoff

Friday may 7 @ North Forney, 7 p.m.

Queen City vs White Oak

Mount Vernon vs Troup - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Grand Saline 7:30 pm

Game 2: Saturday May 7 @ Grand Saline 3 pm

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 if needed

Region III

East Bernard vs Huntington - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Splendora, 6:30 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 7 @ Splendora 12 p.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 if needed

Woodville vs Boiling

Diboll vs Danbury - one game playoff

Friday May 6 @ Grand Oaks HS, 7:30 p.m.

2A

Region III

Hawkins vs McLeod

Dewyville vs Groveton -Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Jasper 5 p.m.

Game 2: 30 minutes after Game 1

Game 3: Saturday @ Jasper if needed 12:00 p.m.

West Sabine vs Timpson - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ West Sabine 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday @ Timpson 12:30 p.m.

Game 3: Monday, TBA If needed

Linden-Kildare vs Union Grove

Como-Pickton vs Cross Roads

Beckville vs Woden - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Shelbyville, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: 30 minutes after Game 1

Game 3 : Saturday May 7 @ Shelbyville if needed

Lovelady vs Colmesneil - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Lufkin 6 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 7, 12 p.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after G2 if needed

1A

Region III

Fruitvale vs Union Hill

Neches vs Bloomburg - best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Marshall, 8 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 7 @ Marshall, 2 p.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 if needed

Wells vs Chireno - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Nacogdoches, 6 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 7 2 Nacogdoches, 12 p.m.

Game 3: follows game 2 if needed

Kennard vs Chester

