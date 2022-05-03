Train slams into 18-wheeler in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

The City of Midland confirms that a Union Pacific train has slammed into an 18-wheeler Tuesday morning.

This happened near the intersection of Industrial Avenue and Warehouse Road.

Officials tell us that the semi-truck and trailer got stuck on the tracks. But the driver made it out safely before the train hit the trailer.

The railroad crossing and surrounding area were blocked off Tuesday morning.

