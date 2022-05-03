Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures this afternoon will vary significantly, with some only reaching the 60s, and others the 80s. Wednesday continues to look like a dry day for the most part, cloudy to start the day with clouds clearing through the afternoon. There will still be a low chance for a shower or two on Wednesday, but again, most of us will stay dry. By the time Thursday rolls around, we’ll be starting the day with yet again another round of storms.

Unlike Monday and Tuesday though, there is an increased possibility of severe storms, and storms will be with us through the day vs. clearing out during the morning. We have decided to make Thursday a First Alert Weather Day, additionally, the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas under either a Slight (2/5) or an Enhanced (3/5) Risk for severe weather. At this time, the primary threat appears to be wind, followed by isolated tornadoes, flooding, and hail. The severe weather threat should end during the evening hours, with any remaining showers and storms moving out by early Friday morning. From then on, at least through the weekend, the forecast is dry. For Mother’s Day Weekend, highs will be in the low 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.