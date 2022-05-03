Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
By Andrew Tate
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures this afternoon will vary significantly, with some only reaching the 60s, and others the 80s. Wednesday continues to look like a dry day for the most part, cloudy to start the day with clouds clearing through the afternoon. There will still be a low chance for a shower or two on Wednesday, but again, most of us will stay dry. By the time Thursday rolls around, we’ll be starting the day with yet again another round of storms.

Unlike Monday and Tuesday though, there is an increased possibility of severe storms, and storms will be with us through the day vs. clearing out during the morning. We have decided to make Thursday a First Alert Weather Day, additionally, the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas under either a Slight (2/5) or an Enhanced (3/5) Risk for severe weather. At this time, the primary threat appears to be wind, followed by isolated tornadoes, flooding, and hail. The severe weather threat should end during the evening hours, with any remaining showers and storms moving out by early Friday morning. From then on, at least through the weekend, the forecast is dry. For Mother’s Day Weekend, highs will be in the low 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakori Randall was arrested Monday in Lufkin in connection with a shooting. No injuries were...
Lufkin man arrested in connection with Monday afternoon shooting
Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
Crash shuts down U.S. 69 south of Huntington
Robert Flournoy
Judge extends lawyer’s restraining order against Angelina County Commissioners Court
Source: Gray News Media
27-year-old woman dies in 3-vehicle wreck on SH 63 in Jasper County

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 5-3-22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 5-3-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 5-3-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 5-3-22
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
First Alert: A parade of storm systems will provide us with multiple rain and storm chances this week