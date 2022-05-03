Tuesday’s Weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to weaken as they push southward across East Texas. Most will die out by late morning. There is a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms to redevelop this afternoon, otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and warm again. A mix of clouds and sun is expected tomorrow, with only a slight chance for an isolated shower or two. By Thursday, the next cold front arrives with a likely chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms late afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could become strong to severe, ending by Thursday night. A few clouds Friday morning will give way to sunshine Friday afternoon. Sunny and warming up quickly this weekend.

