Angelina College opens Lockheed Martin Manufacturing Skills Training Lab

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College celebrated its new partnership with national aerospace company Lockheed Martin, which has created a manufacturing skills training lab on the college campus.

“Today we’re witnessing a true success story. The collaboration between an educational institution, and a world class company, working together to benefit East Texas,” said Lufkin Mayor Mark Hicks.

Tim Ditoro, Vice President of Workforce and Continuing Education shares how the program is intended to help students at Angelina College.

“As a result of this partnership, students who complete their apprenticeship program will have the opportunity to apply for up to two courses toward a brand new level one certificate that we’ve created for this partnership, and those courses will apply to an associate degree as well, said Ditoro.

Cheke Yates, director of Lockheed Martin’s Lufkin District Missiles and Fire Control Operation shares the new partnership is instrumental in providing a sustainable talent pipeline as their company works to create career opportunities for Angelina County.

“Through STEM outreach and partnerships with educational institutions like Angelina College we are focused on hiring and training high school and college students current and future Lockheed Martin employees developing highly skilled talent that will position our nation for success, well into the future,” said Yates.

Classes will be available in the fall on this year.

