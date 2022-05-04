Classes canceled Thursday at Belton High after deadly on-campus stabbing

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Independent School District on Wednesday announced it is canceling classes for a second day in a row on Thursday after the fatal on-campus stabbing of senior Jose Luis “Joe” Ramirez Jr. on May 3.

“Out of consideration for this very difficult time for the Belton High School community, all classes at BHS are canceled for Thursday, May 5. This will include dual credit courses,” the district said.

The school district said it is working in conjunction with Belton Police to investigate the incident. Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, a student at the school, was taken into custody after the deadly stabbing and charged with murder.

“Our community is devastated to lose one of our students, Jose Ramirez, Jr. Administrators are working with Belton Police Department to ensure our students are able to return to school as swiftly and safely as possible,” the school district said. “We are fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities as they continue the investigation.”

The school district said it is partnering with community services, as well as its own counseling staff, to meet the counseling needs of students and staff grieving the loss of a fellow classmate.

“Our counseling teams will be on-site in the Belton High School library from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to provide support to students and staff. Students will need to enter the door from the front parking lot closest to the library,” the district said.

Counseling services will be provided by BISD counseling services staff or local mental health providers. Bilingual services will also be available.

Parents who are driving their student to BHS will need to remain on-site to provide transportation home. Sessions will typically be 30 minutes.

Grab & Go Breakfast and Lunch Free Grab & Go breakfast and lunch will be available at Belton High School Thursday. A Student ID or other form of enrollment is required.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Pick up will be located in the bus lane at BHS.

BELOW IS A LIST OF QUESTIONS KWTX ASKED BELTON ISD, ANSWERS WERE PROVIDED AT 6:45 PM TUESDAY.

1.) Has the crime scene been turned back over to the school? Yes

2.) Will school resume tomorrow? No. Belton High School will remain closed Thursday, May 5. That information has been shared with families this afternoon.

3.) Will the boys restroom where this took place be back open when school starts back again? No

4.) Are there any changes in security when students go back? We are currently working on counseling and support systems as we plan for the safe return of our students and staff. We are making appropriate adjustments to our safety protocols.

5.) How can parents ensure their students that they will be safe upon return? We encourage parents to talk with their students and reinforce the importance of reporting any concerns to their parents and campus staff. We continue to remind our students that if they see something, say something.

6.) How do these cancellations affect STARR testing that was ongoing? There will be no STAAR assessments for the remainder of the week. All assessments have been moved to next week, during the regular STAAR testing schedule. More information on testing dates will be sent to our families. This will include STAAR-EOC, AP and SAT assessments.

7.) How is the district advising its staff to talk about this event with students when they return? Belton ISD is providing mental health professionals to work directly with students. Counseling support will be available beginning May 5 and will continue when all students return to campus. In addition, we are partnering with the Education Service Center, Region 12, to provide professional learning support to Belton High School staff for handling grief with students.

8.) Our records indicate the suspect has been in jail before, does BISD have an alternative school? Yes, Belton ISD does have a District Alternative Education Program.

9.) What is the procedure for students who have served jail time once they are released? When students are arrested, we receive an arrest notification from law enforcement. If the offense warrants removal from school, the student is placed at DAEP or JJAEP per Texas Education Code

