Elementary school parents voice concerns over discipline issues, teacher shortages at Alto ISD forum

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - Alto ISD is continuing their open forums with parents after many issues arose on the middle school and high school campus. Tonight elementary school parents got to address administrators with their concerns.

“Our school is too small for all this stuff, it’s just nerve-wrecking,” said Jessica Hackney, concerning her elementary child

Last week’s forums addressed issues such as excessive cell phone use during school, drugs, and alleged fights between kids on the middle school and high school campus. Tonight’s forum was held for elementary school parents. One parent voiced her fear for her elementary child.

“But am I scared for my baby to go to the middle school? ... I’m scared because she don’t want to be bullied, she don’t want to be picked on. She ain’t the one that wants to tell nobody because she don’t want to get nobody in trouble,” Hackney said.

Administrators and parents talked about the nationwide teacher shortage. Districts across the country are struggling to fill positions and keep teachers in the classroom. Tonight, Alto administrators stressed the importance of laying the groundwork with younger students on how to behave in school.

“We need see more emphasis put in our primary, our K, one, and two.” said parent Carol Dowling.

Superintendent, Kelly West agrees with parents, saying their opinions are spot on.

“We as an administrative team, the board… we’ve talked amongst, even the elderly staff about the vital importance of making sure our kids before they leave those primary grade levels are reading. They have to be taught by master teachers,” West said. “We have placed more of an emphasis on the early childhood education period. I totally agree with you. Every single point you made is spot on.”

The president of the Alto Parent Teacher Organization also addressed the parents and board. She says she struggles with encouraging parents to become a part of the PTO and being active members in the school.

“We could get so much more in and do more throughout the year with the help of parents, but we don’t have that. We do not have that at the school. We don’t and we have reached out, and reached out, and reached out,” she said

Alto ISD will be holding a special school board meeting tomorrow night. They will be allowing public comments so community members can address the board.

