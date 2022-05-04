Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Risk for severe weather upgraded to ‘enhanced’ for much of East Texas

First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday.(Source: KLTV staff)
By Mark Scirto
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A rather potent storm system is expected to arrive in East Texas starting late tomorrow morning and move slowly through East Texas during the day.

(KLTV)

Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely for most of East Texas tomorrow at some point.

(KLTV)
(KLTV)

The Storm Prediction Center has now placed much of East Texas under an ENHANCED RISK for significant severe weather for Thursday. That means there is a 30% chance for significant severe weather to occur.

(KLTV)
(KLTV)

Thunderstorm winds of 60-75 mph are possible in the strongest storms, hail near 1″ in diameter, isolated tornadoes, as well as some flash flooding concerns with the heaviest rainfall that could occur.

(KLTV)
(KLTV)

Please remain Weather Alert during the day tomorrow, especially as we warm up during the afternoon hours.

(KLTV)

Parts of deep East Texas and the northwestern-most sections of East Texas are under a SLIGHT RISK (15% chance for significant severe weather) during the day as well.

(KLTV)

Once we get into the evening hours, the storms should weaken and exit East Texas. Rainfall totals of 1.00″-2.50″ are still expected with some areas getting a bit more and some a bit less.

(KLTV)

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, CPS investigating death of 4-month-old Hudson baby
Crash shuts down U.S. 69 south of Huntington
Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Lufkin firefighters work to extinguish a structure fire Tuesday night.
Passerby alerts Lufkin Fire Department to structure fire

Latest News

Patriots baseball
UT Tyler baseball team heading to postseason tournament
An American Airlines flight from Charleston to Dallas-Fort Worth landed in Birmingham Tuesday...
Dallas-bound flight from Charleston diverted after losing part of wing
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much of East Texas in enhanced risk for severe storms
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Parts of East Texas in enhanced risk for severe storms
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker notched his 2,000 win as a manager Tuesday night against the...
Dusty Baker becomes first Black MLB manager to reach 2,000 wins