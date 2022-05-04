FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Risk for severe weather upgraded to ‘enhanced’ for much of East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A rather potent storm system is expected to arrive in East Texas starting late tomorrow morning and move slowly through East Texas during the day.

(KLTV)

Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely for most of East Texas tomorrow at some point.

(KLTV)

(KLTV)

The Storm Prediction Center has now placed much of East Texas under an ENHANCED RISK for significant severe weather for Thursday. That means there is a 30% chance for significant severe weather to occur.

(KLTV)

(KLTV)

Thunderstorm winds of 60-75 mph are possible in the strongest storms, hail near 1″ in diameter, isolated tornadoes, as well as some flash flooding concerns with the heaviest rainfall that could occur.

(KLTV)

(KLTV)

Please remain Weather Alert during the day tomorrow, especially as we warm up during the afternoon hours.

(KLTV)

Parts of deep East Texas and the northwestern-most sections of East Texas are under a SLIGHT RISK (15% chance for significant severe weather) during the day as well.

(KLTV)

Once we get into the evening hours, the storms should weaken and exit East Texas. Rainfall totals of 1.00″-2.50″ are still expected with some areas getting a bit more and some a bit less.

(KLTV)

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.