Fugitive wanted for sex-related charges arrested by US Customs and Border Protection at border in Eagle Pass

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended a man wanted in connection with an outstanding felony arrest warrant in Dallas.

Silviano Garcia, 57, was wanted in connection to an active felony arrest warrant for indecency with a child and fondling, from Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers encountered Garcia April 30 at the Camino Real International Bridge II where his vehicle was referred for a second examination that verified his identity and active warrant.

Garcia was turned over to Maverick County Sheriff’s Office where he was transported to the Tom Bowles Detention Center.

