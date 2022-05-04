Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Man charged with setting fire at Home Depot that burned store to ground

Smoke rises from an extinguished fire at the Home Depot off Blossom Hill Road in San Jose,...
Smoke rises from an extinguished fire at the Home Depot off Blossom Hill Road in San Jose, Calif., on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Authorities say a man charged with setting the fire that gutted the Northern California Home Depot, prompted hundreds to flee and filled the sky with smoke was trying to cover up a theft of tools. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)(Nhat V. Meyer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A man charged with setting a fire that gutted a Northern California Home Depot, prompted hundreds to flee and filled the sky with smoke was trying to cover up a theft of tools, authorities said.

Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue, 27, of San Jose, was arrested April 15. He appeared in court April 19 and was given a public defender and a June 1 court date to enter a plea. He was being held without bail.

Gogue is accused of setting a fire that began in the lumber section of the Home Depot in South San Jose on April 9. He was trying to create a distraction while making off with a cart full of tools but drove off without taking them, prosecutors said.

The five-alarm fire destroyed the store, causing an estimated $17 million in damage to the store contents. The fire, which took about 100 firefighters six hours to control, sent up a huge black plume of smoke. People in nearby homes and businesses were told to stay inside out of concerns that the smoke might contain toxic chemicals.

The fire burned near hundreds of homes and was so hot that it was seen by satellites, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said at a news conference.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said the fire erupted on a weekend when the store was full of shoppers and he was thankful that his office “is not prosecuting a multiple murder case today.”

“Miraculously no one was hurt,” he said. “But it came close — far, far too close — to causing many injuries and deaths.”

Gogue allegedly stole items from a Bass Pro Shop before the fire, and he went on to steal from a Macy’s store afterward, authorities said.

In addition to aggravated arson, he also is charged with grand theft and petty theft involving shoplifting at six South San Jose stores between last October and April 2.

The new theft charges span from October 2021 to April 2, involving $17,000 worth of items from six South San Jose retailers. He could face a potential life sentence if convicted of all charges, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, CPS investigating death of 4-month-old Hudson baby
Crash shuts down U.S. 69 south of Huntington
Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Lufkin firefighters work to extinguish a structure fire Tuesday night.
Passerby alerts Lufkin Fire Department to structure fire

Latest News

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Oath Keeper from NC pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man
FILE - Donald Trump Jr., speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb....
AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee
FILE - Rapper Kidd Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, is arraigned in New York on...
Rapper Kidd Creole sentenced to 16 years for fatal stabbing
While waiting for her family, Deputy Carey took the toddler into his patrol car and turned Baby...
VIDEO: Deputy watches Baby Shark with toddler while waiting for family to pick her up