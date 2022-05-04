Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the area.  We’ll see cloudy skies this morning, but some breaks in the clouds are expected this afternoon.  It will be breezy at times and very warm with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s.  There is a slight chance for an isolated shower, but most places will stay dry today.  A few thunderstorms that develop to the west of our area could roll through some northern counties tonight, but should be weakening considerably as they do.  The next cold front arrives tomorrow and though it will not bring any cold temperatures, it will bring a likely chance for thunderstorms.  Several of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes all possible tomorrow during the day and into the late afternoon and early evening.

