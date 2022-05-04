Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Passerby alerts Lufkin Fire Department to structure fire

Lufkin firefighters work to extinguish a structure fire Tuesday night.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1500 block of South First Street Tuesday night.

According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, a passerby called 911 after noticing flames above the treetops around 9 p.m. Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene to find a secondary structure behind the main home fully engulfed.

Fire crews fought the blaze for more than an hour before calling it under control at 10:23 p.m. No one appeared to be home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters will continue to monitor for hotspots throughout the night.

The cause is currently unknown. The incident remains under investigation by the Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office.

