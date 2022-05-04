Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA softball hosting Abilene Christian in final homestand this weekend

SFA Softball preparing for final home stand
By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA softball team will wrap up their 2022 regular season this weekend against Abilene Christian.

SFA is set to enter the conference tournament with no worse than the second overall seed. Both SFA and Grand Canyon enter the final weekend with a 17-4 conference record. A sweep by SFA would also get the Ladyjacks to 30 wins on the season. The Lady Wildcats enter the series 13-8 in conference and on a 4-game winning streak, sitting four games behind SFA in the Southwest division.

“I think [have at least a 2-seed] takes off some pressure,” head coach Nicole Dickson said. “We are focused on things that we can control and do well. We want to be able to execute offensively, defensively and pitching.”

Friday games are set for 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The two will end the season Saturday at 12 p.m.

