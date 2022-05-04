Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Uncle charged after Texas boy, 9, picks up loaded gun, fatally shoots younger brother

Francisco Lupian, 32
Francisco Lupian, 32(Harris County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KATY, Texas (KWTX) - The uncle of the 9-year-old and 4-year-old involved in a deadly shooting has been charged in connection to the incident.

Francisco Lupian, 32, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and jailed on a $100,000 bond.

The incident occurred around 12:20 p.m. May 2 in the 22300 block of Guston Hall Lane.

The 9-year-old was handling the pistol when it discharged, striking his brother, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The victim was then transported by Life Light to a medical center after his parents took him to a nearby hospital.

“An uncle was visiting the residence. He does not normally live there, and he had a gun. The 9-year-old male found the gun and accidentally discharged, striking the 4-year-old in the head,” said Major Susan Cotter of Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say because there were seven or eight people at the house during the shooting, a number of people were seen with bags over their hands.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, CPS investigating death of 4-month-old Hudson baby
Crash shuts down U.S. 69 south of Huntington
Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Lufkin firefighters work to extinguish a structure fire Tuesday night.
Passerby alerts Lufkin Fire Department to structure fire

Latest News

Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona, 29
Mom finds boyfriend in bed with 7-year-old, hits him with car when he ran
To give 3-year-old Leone Hernandez courage as he battles leukemia, he and his parents wear...
Boy with cancer empowered by family’s superhero costumes
About four months after getting solar panels installed, Austin Nathaniel says two of them...
Man warns others after solar panels almost burn his house down
Nacogdoches Spring Football
Channon Michael Perkins, 46
Escaped Jasper County Jail inmate back in custody