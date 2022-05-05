Authorities find kids safe 2 kids in Houston area

SUGERLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Sugar Land Police have found the two children and are now safe.

The Sugar Land Police Department asked for the public’s help in searching for two children taken by their biological father.

The children were taken around 12 p.m. May 3 “under suspicious circumstances,” according to police.

Taylor Hudson-Oneal was visiting his ex-girlfriend and their two children when he unexpectedly left in the ex-girlfriend’s silver Volkswagen Passat with a license plate number PRK 5816 with the children.

Taylor Hudson-Oneal is not the primary caregiver, does not live with the children and has limited contact with them.

Officers were concerned for the safety and welfare Elena Barras, 18 months, and Emmanuel Barras, 4 months.

