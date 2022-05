East Texas Bi-District baseball pairings

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The High school baseball practices start this week with the Bi-District round.

6A

Region II

Wylie vs Tyler Legacy - One game playoff

Friday May 6 @ Mansfield Lake Ridge 7 p.m.

5A

Region II

Lufkin vs Longview - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday, May 6 @Lufkin, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 @ Longview 2 p.m.

Game 3: 30 min after game 2 if needed

Hallsville vs Huntsville - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday, May 6 @ Huntsville 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 @ Hallsville 2 p.m.

Game 3: Monday, May 9 @ Lufkin, 7 p.m. if needed

Texas High vs Whitehouse - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday, May 6 @ Texas High, 6 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 @ Whitehouse, 2 p.m.

Game 3: Monday, May 9 @ Marshall, 7 p.m. if needed

Nacogdoches vs. Mt. Pleasant - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday, May 6 @ Nacogdoches, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 @ Mt. Pleasant, 3 p.m.

Game 3: 30 min after game 2 if needed

4A

Region II

Spring Hill vs. Pittsburg - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday, May 6 @ Pittsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 @ Spring Hill 11:00 a.m.

Game 3: 30 min after game 2 if needed

Pleasant Grove vs Kilgore -Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday, May 6 @ Marshall, 8 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 @ Marshall, 12:00 p.m.

Game 3: 30 min after game 2 if needed

Van vs. Kaufman -Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday, May 6 @ Tyler’s Mike Carter Field 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 @ Crandall, 5 p.m.

Game 3: 30 min after game 2 if needed

Brownsboro vs Sunnyvale - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Thursday, May 5 @ DBU, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, May 6 @ DBU, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, May 7 @ DBU, TBA if needed

Community vs Canton - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday, May 6 @ Royse City, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 @ Royse City, 1 p.m.

Game 3: 30 min after game 2 if needed

Bullard vs. North Lamar - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday, May 6 @ Sulphur Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: 30 min after game 1

Game 3: Saturday, May 7 @ Sulphur Springs, 6 p.m. if needed

Carthage vs Robinson - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday, May 6 @ Robinson 5 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 @ Carthage, 3 p.m.

Game 3: 30 min after game 2 if needed

Madisonville vs Lufkin Hudson - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday, May 6 @ Hudson, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 @ Madisonville, 12 p.m.

Game 3: 30 min after game 2 if needed

China Spring vs. Jasper - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday, May 6 @ A&M Consolidated, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 @ A&M Consolidated, 1 p.m.

Game 3: 30 min after game 2 if needed

Rusk vs. La Vega - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday, May 6 @ Navasota, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 @ Navasota, 3 p.m.

Game 3: 30 min after game 2 if needed

Livingston vs Vidor - One game

Friday, May 6 @ Crosby, 6:30 p.m.

3A

Region II

Gunter vs Edgewood

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Community HS, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 7 @ Community HS, 3 pm

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if needed

Tatum vs Hughes Springs

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Tatum, 7 pm

Game 2: Saturday May 7 @ Hughes Springs 2 p.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if needed

Harmony vs Atlanta - One Game

Friday May 6 @Mount Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Hooks vs Mount Vernon

Pottsboro vs Grand Saline

Game 1: Thursday May 5 @ Forney 6 p.m.

Game 2: Friday May 6 @ Anna, 4 p.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if needed

Emory Rains vs Bells

Redwater vs Mineola - One Game series

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Marshall HS, 6 p.m.

White Oak vs Harleton - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Tyler Legacy HS, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 7 @ Tyler Legacy 2 pm

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if needed

Winnsboro vs Omaha Pewitt - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Longview HS, 5 pm

Game 2: 30 minutes after game 1

Game 3: Saturday May 7 @ Marshall HS, 7 p.m. if needed

West Rusk vs New Diana - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6 at Brook Hill, 7pm

Game 2: Saturday May 7 at Brook Hill,1pm

Game 3: 30 min after game 2 if needed

Region III

Central Heights vs Anahuac - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Jasper, 4 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 5 @ Jasper, 4 p.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if needed

Buna vs Huntington - best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Jasper, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 7, 10 a.m.

Game 3:Saturday May 7, 1 p.m. if needed

Cameron Yoe vs Elkhart - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Yards of Cameron, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 7 @ Elkhart, 2 pm

Game 3: 30 minutes to follow game 2 if needed

Woodville vs Hemphill -Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Angelina College, 6 pm

Game 2: Saturday May 7 @ Angelina College, 4 pm at Angelina College

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if needed

Diboll vs Kountze - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 7 @ Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if needed

2A

Region III

Frankston vs Big Sandy - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Grand Saline, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 7 @ Grand Saline, 11 a.m.

Game 3: Follows if needed

Beckville vs Martins Mill - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ WInnsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 7 @ WInnsboro, 12 p.m.

Game 3: Follows if needed

West Sabine vs Joaquin

Grapeland vs Douglass

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Douglass, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 7 @ Grapeland 1 p.m.

Game 3: Follows if needed

Garrison vs Colmesneil - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Shelbyville, 6 p.m.

Game 2: Follows

Game 3: If needed, Saturday May 7, 3 p.m.

Groveton vs Lovelady - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday, May 6 @ Elkhart, 5 p.m.

Game 2: 30 minutes after game 1

Game 3: Saturday, May 7 @ Trinity 6 p.m. if needed

Alba Golden vs TBA

Alto vs Normangee - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Madisonville, 4 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 7 @ Lufkin 1 p.m.

Game 3: Follows if needed

Timpson vs San Augustine - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Saturday May 7 @ SFA’s Jaycees Field, 11 a.m.

Game 2: Follows

Game 3 Monday, May 9 6 p.m. if needed

Centerville vs Cushing - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Thursday May 5 @ Jacksonville 6 p.m.

Game 2: Friday May 6 @ Jacksonville 5 p.m.

Game 3: after Game 2 if needed

Brookland vs Shelbyville - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Central HS, 6 pm

Game 2: Saturday May 7 @ Central

Game 3: Follows if needed

1A

Region III

Miller Grove vs Avinger

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Paris HS, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: Follows

Game 3: If needed, Saturday, May 7, time and location TBD

North Zulch vs Centerville Groveton - One game

Friday May 6 @ Trinity, 6 p.m.

Kennard vs Oakwood

Game 1: Friday May 6 @ Grapeland, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: Follows

Game 3: If needed, Saturday May 7 @ Grapeland, 12 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.