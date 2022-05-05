First Alert: Heavy storms will move out later this evening, giving way to sunshine and drier weather for Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We continue to track a large complex of heavy thunderstorms this evening, with the severe weather threat still ongoing in our part of the state.

We still have a medium risk for severe weather for the next few hours until all this mess can move east and clear out later this evening.

Rainfall amounts look to average between one-to-three inches with tonight’s storm system. Despite the severe threat, this is the silver lining as we get another opportunity to cash in on some precious, liquid gold. The reason why we have flash flooding as a possibility is due to the extremely high rainfall rates that will occur with these passing thunderstorms.

Once this storm system exits stage left, we will finally see a break in the storm track as the upper level winds change course. This will lead to the return of mostly sunny skies and dry conditions from Friday through Mother’s Day weekend and extending through much of next week.

Despite the dry weather, we will really crank up the heat around these parts as our first bout of 90-degree readings will be in play this weekend through at least early next week. That means it will be a hot day for Mother’s Day on Sunday with highs in the middle 90′s.

In fact, after looking in the record books, based on our current forecast highs from Mother’s Day through next Thursday, we could be looking at record highs being tied or broken for five straight days. So it appears that we will get an early taste of summer next week as we head toward the middle of May. These mid-90-degree readings are going to run about twelve-to-fifteen degrees above average for this time of year.

These hot, summer-like readings look to continue through much of next week with no rain in the offing once we get beyond today’s storm threat.

