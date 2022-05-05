Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Laredo Man faces life sentence for three death of migrants

court gavel
court gavel(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - A Laredo resident has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport undocumented migrants resulting in death in federal court.

Abraham J. Ahumada,23, admitted to leaving the victims behind after a car accident.

Ahumada drove a black Nissan Murano on Nov. 13, 2021 down U.S. Highway 83 when law enforcement attempted to pull him over, but he proceeded to flee.

He did not yield and instead accelerated above the speed limit. He disregarded a red light during the pursuit along U.S. 83 and collided with a passenger vehicle crossing the intersection with the right of way resulting in three deaths.

Two individuals in Ahumada’s vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene as well as a woman who was traveling in the struck vehicle with children.

The three children suffered major bodily injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo will impose sentencing July 28.

At that time, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

He has been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, CPS investigating death of 4-month-old Hudson baby
Crash shuts down U.S. 69 south of Huntington
Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Lufkin firefighters work to extinguish a structure fire Tuesday night.
Passerby alerts Lufkin Fire Department to structure fire

Latest News

Azuree Charles, 9, was being mourned by a community in Pennsylvania.
9-year-old found dead near his home’s shed
Azuree Charles, 9, was being mourned by a community in Pennsylvania.
9-year-old found dead next to shed
People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
Ukraine says more civilians rescued from Mariupol steelworks
A new library campaign encourages everyone's freedom to read.
‘I read banned books’ library cards offered at Nashville library
In this photo made available by NASA, four commercial crew astronauts, from left, European...
SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home, then launches 53 satellites