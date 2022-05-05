Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man charged with sexual abuse after exposing himself to children, police say

Robert O. Grindle was charged with two counts of sexual abuse after police say he exposed...
Robert O. Grindle was charged with two counts of sexual abuse after police say he exposed himself to children.(Glasgow Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (Gray News) – Police in Kentucky have charged a man after they say he exposed himself to two children.

The Glasgow Police Department said they arrested Robert O. Grindle Wednesday after investigating a complaint made against him.

After the investigation, the department determined that Grindle had exposed himself to victims who were younger than 12 years old.

Police charged Grindle with two counts of first degree sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.

