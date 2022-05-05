Nacogdoches begins prep for another payoff run with start of spring football

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The start of the high school season is still 16 weeks away but Nacogdoches is already talking playoffs.

The Dragons started spring practices earlier this week with the hopes of building a program that can make it to the playoffs for the third-straight year. The dragons faced challenges last season going just 3-7 in the regular season before losing to state-ranked Montgomery in the Bi-District.

“By getting ingot the playoffs and doing it several years in a row, we have several guys coming back and starting for their third year in a row,” head coach Darren Allman said. “Any of that experience helps. I think our guys know how close we are to taking another step to being able to play in December.”

The Dragons will face a challenge this year with 10 straight games before picking up their bye week the final week of the season.

“If we are healthy and we make the playoffs we will use it to our advantage,” Allman said. “Once we get going with the first game against Palestine, there are no breaks. It will be a competitive district again like it was a year ago. It will be fun. I am looking forward to it.”

