Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Queen to miss traditional royal garden party season

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the parade ring with Princess Alexandra in a horse...
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the parade ring with Princess Alexandra in a horse drawn carriage, on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.(Source: AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II will miss the traditional royal garden party season, where she would normally meet with hundreds of people on the grounds of her residences in London and Edinburgh, palace officials said Thursday.

The 96-year-old monarch will be represented instead by other members of her family, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Before the pandemic, the queen invited over 30,000 people each year to the gardens of Buckingham Palace or the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The guests, who have all served their community in different ways, have the opportunity to speak with the queen and other royal family members at the parties.

The parties were set to return for the first time in three years starting next week.

The monarch has missed several major events this year and has been carrying out online engagements instead. She spent a night in the hospital in October and only conducted light duties for several months on her doctors’ orders.

In March the queen attended a service honoring the life of her late husband, Prince Philip.

She marked her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne — in February. Large-scale festivities to celebrate that milestone, including concerts and pageants, will take place later this month and in June.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, CPS investigating death of 4-month-old Hudson baby
Crash shuts down U.S. 69 south of Huntington
Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Lufkin firefighters work to extinguish a structure fire Tuesday night.
Passerby alerts Lufkin Fire Department to structure fire

Latest News

FILE - Druid Hills High School is shown in this undated photo, in suburban Atlanta. Officials...
Students at Emory University told to shelter in place
Susan Lemley is accused of helping a convicted murderer escape in Alabama, according to court...
Woman accused of helping convicted murderer escape, court docs say
Airbnb said users without a history of positive reviews will not be allowed to book a property...
Airbnb to crack down on parties following deaths of 2 teens
A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. ...
Wall Street slumps, erasing a big rally from a day earlier
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Heard: Depp team of enablers shielded his drug, alcohol use