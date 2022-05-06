‘Absolutely terrifying:’ Baby formula shortage impacts East Texans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Christina Green, the mother of a six-month-old girl, remembers the day she realized she only had two cans of baby formula left.

“Oh, it was absolutely terrifying,” she says.

It was terrifying because she wasn’t sure when or how she would be able to get more.

Supply chain issues, along with a substantial February recall by Abbott Nutrition, a leading producer of infant formula, has parents across the country wondering when the next shipment of their baby’s formula will come in.

“I mean, those babies are your whole world,” says Green. “If you can’t feed your baby, I mean, what’re you doing to do?”

But, parents aren’t the only ones who have been impacted by the shortage. Mike Brumback is the owner of Grocery Services North, a Dallas-area chain of grocery stores that only offer WIC products.

“Typically, we would order a full truck load [of baby formula], which is 44 pallets of formula. And on the first truck after the recall started, we got four pallets. And we use up to 44 pallets a month,” Brumback says.

In fact, Grocery Services North is set to open two locations in East Texas, one in Tyler and one in Longview. But, the shortage has delayed their opening.

“If 50 percent of what people redeem on the WIC program is formula, and we don’t have it, what are you supposed to say? ‘We hope you come back when we have more things?’” says Brumback.

Parents are now having to get creative. They’re turning to support groups on social media and are relying on one another to get through the shortage.

“Moms are banding together,” says Green. “They are posting formula that they don’t have or aren’t using, posting what they have for either free or for really cheap. So, that’s been helpful.”

Jill Smith, founder of Wonder Women Outreach, an organization in Troup that takes donations from the community to help moms in need, has also been answering parents’ calls for help.

“I’ve lost count [of the number of people who have called.] I mean, I’ve probably had well over 100 phone calls in the last few days,” Smith says.

She is giving away formula that hasn’t been recalled at no cost to the mothers who need it.

“I have moms that, maybe they couldn’t use one type of formula, and bring me what’s still good, in-date. And it’s still packaged and sealed,” she says. “They’ll bring it to me so I can pass it along to someone else.”

Brumback says the situation will likely not get better before the end of May. He says he is hopeful that his Tyler and Longview stores will be able to open in June.

Until things improve, Green says she is thankful for a community of mothers who are willing to come together and help one another.

“I’ve had so many strangers message me saying, ‘Hey, I saw formula here. I saw formula there.’ Things like that,” she says.

And as for Smith, she says being able to help in times like this gives her purpose and brings her joy.

“I’d say that’s my main job,” she says. “Just being a mama and and grandmama to these women, helping them get through a problem or an issue. I love doing that,” she says.

