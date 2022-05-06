Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Affidavit: Student waived rights, admitted to fatally stabbing classmate inside Belton High restroom

Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, charged with murder and held on $1-million bond
KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a stabbing at Belton High.(KWTX PHOTO.)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, the Belton High School student charged with murder for the killing of fellow schoolmate, Jose Luis Ramirez Jr., 18, allegedly waived his rights against self incrimination and admitted to detectives he stabbed Ramirez during a fight in a school restroom.

Allison was jailed on a $1-million bond at the Bell County Jail.

The arrest affidavit filed against Allison states Belton Police arrived at the school located at 600 Lake Road on Tuesday, May 3, and found Ramirez with “large puncture wounds to his chest.”

Ramirez was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead. At the hospital, officers noticed Ramirez sustained “multiple stab and slashes injuries along his chest, back, legs and arm.”

Witnesses at the scene identified the student who stabbed Ramirez as Allison, who allegedly ran away from campus.

The affidavit states police also obtained video that allegedly shows Allison brandish a knife and stab Ramirez during a fight in the bathroom.

“Allison was later arrested and transported to the Belton Police Department where he provided police with a sworn statement he provided after being informed of his rights and waiving them,” the affidavit states.

In the statement to police, Allison allegedly admitted he “stabbed Ramirez Jr. once during a fight between them.”

Police were able to obtain a search warrant to search Allison’s home where they allegedly recovered a “folding knife covered in what they suspected was blood.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, CPS investigating death of 4-month-old Hudson baby
Crash shuts down U.S. 69 south of Huntington
Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Lufkin firefighters work to extinguish a structure fire Tuesday night.
Passerby alerts Lufkin Fire Department to structure fire

Latest News

Viewer video shows tornado in Rusk County
WATCH: Viewer video shows apparent tornado moving through Rusk County
Residents at Rusk County RV park continue cleanup after storms cause damage
Residents at Rusk County RV park continue cleanup after storms cause damage
SFA launches new RAISE research center
SFA launches RAISE identity research center
Whispering Pines suffers storm damage but no one is injured.
Whispering Pines RV Park damaged, but no major injuries
According to Michael Searcy with Rusk County OEM, there are lots of trees down and also reports...
3 injured, trees toppled in Henderson storm