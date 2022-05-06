First Alert: Cranking up some early season heat as we head into Mother’s Day weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - An upcoming stretch of dry weather will also come with an early taste of summer as we really crank up the heat around these parts as our first bout of 90-degree readings will be in play this weekend through most of next week. That means it will be a hot day for Mother’s Day on Sunday with highs in the middle 90′s.

At this time, we are forecasting daytime highs to top out in the middle 90′s from Mother’s Day all the way through next Friday. With these unseasonably hot temperatures in play so early in May, we will have record highs in jeopardy of being either tied or broken for at least six straight days ranging from Mother’s Day through next Friday.

The combination of high pressure aloft and a southerly breeze coming in off the Gulf of Mexico will yield this taste of summer for next week throughout east Texas and much of the nation’s heartland as well.

These mid-90-degree readings we experience in the Piney Woods are going to run about twelve-to-fifteen degrees above average for this time of year.

