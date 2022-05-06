TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here’s a delicious dinner idea that has lots of fresh flavor for you to enjoy!

Lemon chicken and green beans in garlic-cream sauce

1 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs

salt and pepper

3 tablespoons butter, divided

1 pound green beans, fresh or frozen (If fresh, clean and trim as usual)

1/2 cup chopped white onion

2 cloves garlic, minced, or 2 teaspoons jarred minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1 medium lemon, zested and juiced, plus additional lemon slices for serving

3/4 to 1 cup heavy cream

Method

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Put two tablespoons of butter in large ovenproof skillet or Dutch oven set over medium heat.

If chicken breasts are large, cut them in half. Season both sides of chicken generously with salt and pepper.

Place chicken in hot pan, and brown on both sides, three to four minutes per side. Chicken should be golden brown on both sides.

Remove chicken to a clean plate and set aside.

Reduce heat under pan to medium low. Add another teaspoon of butter to the pan,

Add the green beans, onion, garlic, and basil to the pan, then toss to combine.

Cook on the stovetop for about seven minutes, stirring often.

Remove from heat, then add the lemon zest and juice, and then the cream. Stir to combine.

Add the chicken back to the pan on top of the beans. Top each piece with a slice of lemon, if desired.

Bake in the oven for about 20 minutes, or until thermometer inserted into thickest part of chicken reads 165 degrees. Juices should run clear when chicken is pierced. Cooking time will depend upon the side of the chicken pieces.

Remove from oven, allow to sit, covered, for 10 minutes.

Chicken can be served over rice or potatoes, if desired, or as is alongside the green beans.

Enjoy!

