Nac’s Taye Tilley, Grapeland’s Caradrian Wiley host signing days

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two talented East Texas athletes held signing say ceremonies Friday afternoon.

In Nacogdoches Tay Tilley signed with Champions Academy in the Houston area. It is a prep program so after next season Tilley hopes to move on to Sam Houston. Tilley was honorable mention all-district and played for the Nacogdoches All-Stars in the annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown.

Angelina won, 78-75.

Cadarian Wiley (Grapeland ISD) (Grapeland ISD)

In Grapeland, Cadrian Wiley signed with Lamar for football football. Wiley is a multisport athlete that helped the Sandies basketball team make it to the the state championship game in 2021. This past season on the football field Wiley broke the program’s single game rushing record twice.

Wiley is in the spotlight for his leadership on the field and in the classroom.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.