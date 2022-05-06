PCA, Lufkin seniors continue family tradition with school choices

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two seniors from two different Lufkin schools are following in the footsteps of family members with their choice of college.

Pineywoods Community Academy senior Jordan Armstrong will be heading to Austin College in Sherman to join their swim team. it is the same school that her father went to for college football.

“They have a political science program that is good and that is what I want to do,” Armstrong said. “When I went to the campus I just fell in love with it. Austin college really focuses on both education and sports. With a Division III school I get a chance to go to college and do something that I love.”

Lufkin senior Lexie Foley signed with the Trinity Valley rodeo team. Foley is following her sister Mackenzie, current SFA rodeo member, by signing with the junior college program out of high school. Foley will participate in barrel racing and goat tying.

“My aunt got me into rodeo,” Foley said. “Her family did it and we would go ride horses every day and I just loved it. You have to work at it everyday. you have to exercise your horses and I have to practice tying goats to get better at that so I can go out and win some rodeos.

