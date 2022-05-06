Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tenaha ISD selects lone finalist for superintendent position

Tenaha ISD has picked Dr. Don Fallin as the lone finalist for the superintendent position.
Tenaha ISD has picked Dr. Don Fallin as the lone finalist for the superintendent position. (Source: Tenaha ISD)(Tenaha ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
From Tenaha ISD

TENAHA, Texas (News Release) - Tenaha ISD School Board of Trustees named Mr. Don Fallin as the Lone Finalist for the position of superintendent of schools during a board meeting held on May 3, 2022, in the Tenaha ISD Board Room. After the mandatory 21-day waiting period, the board will vote to hire Mr. Fallin as superintendent.

Mr. Fallin is a 1976 graduate of Tenaha Independent School District. He has been in education for 31 years serving as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, and superintendent. Mr. Fallin was the superintendent at Tenaha ISD from 2005 until 2012. After enjoying 10 years of retirement, he is returning to education to serve the students and community of Tenaha.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

