NFL standout Trent Williams among three honored by Longview ISD

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - San Francisco 49erTrent Williams was one of three Longview alum honored by the district on Friday.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Ceremony honoring the LHS graduates.

The three honorees this year were Kay Ray, Rogers Pope Jr. and Trent Williams. The three will be given a brick with their name on it outside of Lobo Statdium.

Williams graduated from Longview in 2006 and went on to play at the University of Oklahoma. he is a nine time pro bowler. His career started in Washington but he was traded in 2020 to San Francisco following a contract dispute. Williams sat out a season and it was later determined he had a very rare soft tissue cancer on his skull. Last March, Williams signed a six-year, $138.06 million contract extension with the 49ers, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL. Williams still comes back to Longview every year for a free youth football camp.

“it is indescribable to me to be back were I spent some of the best times of my life,” Williams said. “Some of the best memories of me came on this campus. Hopefully they will look down and see Trent Williams, Class of 2006 and give me a little head nod or gesture. I am thankful to be here. This is where I became Trent Williams.”

Kay Ray is the executive director of the Longview ISD foundation. She started teaching in Longview ISD in 1974 and eventually became the college advisor at the high school and she later helped launch the College and Career Center.

Rogers Pope Jr is vice chairman and CEO at Texas Bank and Trust and has been involved in the Longview Community throughout the years.

