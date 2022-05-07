Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches business owners participate in ‘Sale on the Trail’

By Phoebe Green
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The El Camino ‘Sale on the Trail’ stretched 111 miles on the El Camino Real De Los Tejas.

Along the trail, shoppers can find new and used items sold by local businesses and private sellers.

First-time seller Amanda Harris, owner of Darlin’ Mobile Market shared her excitement. Harris even sells items for others.

“Everybody is becoming their own boss these days because things are so hard and transitioning back into the lifestyle with kids, it’s so difficult, so shopping locally is so important because it helps fund our community and be able to reach out,” said Harris.

Jerri Reedy and Kelsey Terry, owners of the mother and daughter shop Rhinestone Rifles, sign up to participate every year because of how popular the trail has become.

“It brings people out and they’re traveling like, someone was in earlier that was from College Station. They were just doing the Sale on the Trail, so they’re just in and out from different places,” said Reedy.

They hope the sale will keep bringing people back to Deep East Texas.

If you missed today’s sale, don’t worry. It will resume again tomorrow at 10 a.m. To learn more about the sale, click here to see their Facebook page.

