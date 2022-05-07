Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

‘Reach Behavioral Therapies’ Lufkin host Law Enforcement Appreciation lunch

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, both firefighters and police officers are...
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, both firefighters and police officers are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. It’s estimated that 18-24% of dispatchers and 35% of police officers suffer from PTSD.(Phoebe Green)
By Phoebe Green
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Today, Reach Behavioral Therapies hosted ‘Lunch for Law Enforcement,’ East Texas first responders could come with their families to get a free hamburger or hot dog lunch.

Behavior Analysis an CEO of Reach shares in his office he’s seen many officers that come in that deal with PTSD and anxiety from the line of duty.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, both firefighters and police officers are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

It’s estimated that 18-24% of dispatchers and 35% of police officers suffer from PTSD.

“When you have a group of people that have such a hard job, a stressful job, and a lot of times they see the worst of people, they see the worst of humans, they don’t typically get called when things are going well, they see things that would give people nightmares, and it gives them nightmares, said Hanes.

Hanes shares the public can help by remembering that first responders are people too.

“I think you heal that by trying to build them up and knowing and trying to be an intelligent, responsible person and knowing these people go through this, but we need them and we respect them and so if you understand that they go and they see these horrible things, again, I just don’t think you heal that through hatred, said Hanes.

Reach Behavioral Therapies provides ‘applied behavioral analysis, ABA based parent education, and counseling’.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, CPS investigating death of 4-month-old Hudson baby
Crash shuts down U.S. 69 south of Huntington
Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Lufkin firefighters work to extinguish a structure fire Tuesday night.
Passerby alerts Lufkin Fire Department to structure fire

Latest News

Nacogdoches business owners participate in ‘Sale on the Trail’
Nacogdoches business owners participate in ‘Sale on the Trail’
Ritchie Street Park will become an "all-abilities" park thanks to the approval of the...
Parks and rec leaders discuss making all-abilities park upgrades
Texas African American Museum undergoes renovations.
Texas African American Museum in Tyler kicks off $40K renovation project
“The focus for this day is to make sure that people dispose of their medicines in the correct...
The Coalition, Angelina County Sheriff’s Office collect disposed prescriptions on drug takeback day