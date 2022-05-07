‘Reach Behavioral Therapies’ Lufkin host Law Enforcement Appreciation lunch

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Today, Reach Behavioral Therapies hosted ‘Lunch for Law Enforcement,’ East Texas first responders could come with their families to get a free hamburger or hot dog lunch.

Behavior Analysis an CEO of Reach shares in his office he’s seen many officers that come in that deal with PTSD and anxiety from the line of duty.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, both firefighters and police officers are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

It’s estimated that 18-24% of dispatchers and 35% of police officers suffer from PTSD.

“When you have a group of people that have such a hard job, a stressful job, and a lot of times they see the worst of people, they see the worst of humans, they don’t typically get called when things are going well, they see things that would give people nightmares, and it gives them nightmares, said Hanes.

Hanes shares the public can help by remembering that first responders are people too.

“I think you heal that by trying to build them up and knowing and trying to be an intelligent, responsible person and knowing these people go through this, but we need them and we respect them and so if you understand that they go and they see these horrible things, again, I just don’t think you heal that through hatred, said Hanes.

Reach Behavioral Therapies provides ‘applied behavioral analysis, ABA based parent education, and counseling’.

