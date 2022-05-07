Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Today was a warm day for sure as highs ranged anywhere from the middle 80s to the 90 degree mark! Some isolated thundershowers were able to form along a surface boundary earlier this morning, and a very low end chance for additional rain formation will be possible north of I-20 early tomorrow morning, but most will remain dry. More heat and partly to mostly sunny skies for Mother’s Day as highs average in the lower to middle 90s for all East Texas. Might want to plan something indoors for Mom’s sake! Mostly sunny skies and very warm to hot temperatures prevail throughout much of the next work week as high pressure prevails over East Texas and a large chunk of the south-central United States. Rain chances will try to creep back in next Saturday ahead of a potential cold front. If we do not see this front make it through East Texas then there will likely be a few more days of above average temperatures. Warm weather lovers rejoice, and everyone else should be drink plenty of water and stay cool when possible!

