Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Isolated thunderstorms that developed early this morning will come to an end during the midmorning hours, and this afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs today will range from the upper 80s to the low 90s. For Mother’s Day, tomorrow, mostly sunny skies after a mostly cloudy start to the day. Potentially record-breaking highs are in the forecast, with records sitting in the low to mid 90s, and the forecast high being 94°.

This will begin a period of highs in the 90s across the region with records in play nearly every day. Through this same period, we should remain dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There are some signs rain may return to East Texas by next Saturday, something we’ll be watching. For anyone wondering about burning, Texas A&M Forrest Service has East Texas under a “Low” Fire Danger risk for both today and tomorrow. If you need to do any burning, now is the time to do so safely. Have a great Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, CPS investigating death of 4-month-old Hudson baby
Crash shuts down U.S. 69 south of Huntington
Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Lufkin firefighters work to extinguish a structure fire Tuesday night.
Passerby alerts Lufkin Fire Department to structure fire

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 5-7-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
First Alert Weather KTRE
First Alert: Cranking up some early season heat as we head into Mother’s Day weekend
First Alert Weather KTRE
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 5-6-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips