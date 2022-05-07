Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Isolated thunderstorms that developed early this morning will come to an end during the midmorning hours, and this afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs today will range from the upper 80s to the low 90s. For Mother’s Day, tomorrow, mostly sunny skies after a mostly cloudy start to the day. Potentially record-breaking highs are in the forecast, with records sitting in the low to mid 90s, and the forecast high being 94°.

This will begin a period of highs in the 90s across the region with records in play nearly every day. Through this same period, we should remain dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There are some signs rain may return to East Texas by next Saturday, something we’ll be watching. For anyone wondering about burning, Texas A&M Forrest Service has East Texas under a “Low” Fire Danger risk for both today and tomorrow. If you need to do any burning, now is the time to do so safely. Have a great Saturday.

