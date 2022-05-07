Tyler Rose Garden Center hosts Annual American Cavy Breeders Association youth competition

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 2022 Annual American Cavy Breeders Association youth competition took place today inside The Tyler Rose Garden Center. Cavy is the term to identify south American rodents like guinea pigs.

Amelia Herron traveled all the way from Washington State to participate in this competition. Herron says she has happily been a part of the breeders association for three years.

“Today we will be competing for what we call specialty royalties. It’s for the royal court. Today my class I’ll be competing in for a king/queen,”

Long haired guinea pig (Sariah Bonds)

They are being judged and doing interviews to show how much they have grown as a cavy showman.

They breed their own guinea pigs at home and are evaluated on how well taken care of they are

“Guinea pigs are bred according to a standard of the breed and variety that they are; that’s published every four years, I believe, in a standard book by the American Rabbit Breeders Association and the American Cavy Breeders Association,” says a member of the board of The Lone Star Cavy Club, Sarah Kelly.

Kelly has 200 hundred Guinea pigs at home that her daughter cares for.

“I consider myself a pretty responsible person. I got through med school, two residencies and a fellowship, but I don’t think I can do what she does at her age,” says Kelly.

She says on average her daughter is putting in twenty to thirty hours in a week taking care of all of their guinea pigs.

“Being able to be a part of this has made a big difference in my life. It has kept me away from other things that teenagers participate in. It has transformed me into the person I am today and it has been able to give me an advantage of veterinarian school,” said Herron

