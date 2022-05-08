East Texas charitable organizations watching food availability closely

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Is a world food shortage looming in the future? Though the USDA says there is no food shortage problem yet, with numerous variables in play, market analysts say
By Bob Hallmark
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Is a world food shortage looming in the future?

Though the USDA says there is no food shortage problem yet, with numerous variables in play, market analysts say it is a possibility.

East Texas charitable organizations are watching food availability very closely.

Organizations like the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission and Longview Community Ministries give out a high volume of food to the needy every day.

Kristi Buckrell of Longview Community Ministries said she has already seen at least one supply problem with produce.

