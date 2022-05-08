Election results: No for Longview ISD, yes for Longview firefighters, Tyler ISD

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - City of Longview voters have approved a bond measure to provide funding for Longview firefighter retirement pensions.

The measure passed with 59 percent of the vote as 2,032 voted for the bond.

Longview ISD had four bond proposals on the table, with all four failing. None of the propositions managed to get 40 percent of the vote.

“We are disappointed in the results, because we felt like everything that we presented was in the best interest of the students in Longview and the community as a whole,” said Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox in a prepared statement. “Moving forward, the district leadership and Board of Trustees will continue to dialogue and determine what our next steps will be.”

An $89 million bond package at Tyler ISD passed with a 3,261 vote to 1,677 voting against.

In other Smith County races, Bullard ISD voters approved two propositions. Chapel Hill ISD propositions were narrowly defeated.

Bullard ISD Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee released the following statement:

On behalf of the Bullard ISD Board of Trustees, students, faculty, and staff, I would like to thank our community for supporting the bond program and the future of Bullard ISD. Both propositions of the bond program have been passed by our community with strong support.

This bond program would not have been possible without a dedicated group of parents, staff, and community leaders that made up our Facility Advisory Committee. Thank you for your commitment to planning and preparing Bullard ISD for the future. Also, a very special thank you to the many community members that helped spread the facts concerning this bond and its need.

Finally, I would like to thank the entire Bullard ISD community for their consistent support of our schools. It is because of your support that our school district regularly celebrates success, and that success continues to drive families to want their children to attend Bullard ISD. As a school district, we take great pride in our community and the support that we receive. This is only the beginning of much work ahead, and we look forward to partnering with the Bullard ISD community as we move forward.

Bond proposals in the districts of Mount Vernon, Brownsboro, Cross Roads, Mabank and New Diana failed.

A bond proposal at Woodville ISD passed.

In city council races, Michelle Gamboa was elected to Longview City Council with 59% of the vote. Guessippina Bonner retained her seat in Ward 1 in Lufkin and Brent Watkins won an open seat in Lufkin’s Ward 3. Incumbent Roy Boldon retained his seat in Nacogdoches’ Southeast Ward and Chad Huckaby won a Southwest Ward seat.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.