B.A.S.S., Bassmaster founder Ray Scott dies at age 88

Ray Scott.
Ray Scott.(Source: B.A.S.S.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ray Scott, the founder of BASS and Bassmasters, died over the weekend.

Bassmaster confirmed the death on Monday, May 9. Scott died on Sunday, May 8, around 11:30 p.m. He died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes. Scott was 88 years old.

Scott founded the first national professional bass fishing circuit, the Bassmaster Tournament Trail, in 1967, according to Bassmaster. The following year he founded the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society (B.A.S.S.) which would grow to become the world’s largest fishing organization.

Ray Scott.
Ray Scott.(Source: B.A.S.S.)

“Our entire organization was saddened to hear about the passing of our founder, Ray Scott,” said Chase Anderson, B.A.S.S. CEO. “Ray’s passion and vision for bass fishing birthed our entire industry more than 50 years ago when he founded B.A.S.S. and started the first professional fishing tournament series. His legacy is felt to this day and continues to influence B.A.S.S., the world’s largest fishing membership organization. Ray’s contributions and impact on conservation and his advocacy and passion for anglers and our sport set the standard for tournament fishing and are something we will always strive to uphold. Our hearts and prayers are with the Scott family.”

Bassmaster says in recognition of his efforts, President Jimmy Carter appointed Scott to the U.S. Coast Guard’s National Boating Safety Advisory Council, and in 2002, he was inducted into the National Boating Safety Hall of Fame. Scott earned numerous other accolades and honors for his contributions to outdoor recreation over the years.

Ray Scott.
Ray Scott.(Source: B.A.S.S.)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

