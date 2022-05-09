Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Belton: Students return to class after fatal school stabbing

Belton community supports students as they return to school
Belton community supports students as they return to school
By Megan Vanselow
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton High School students returned to school Monday following a stabbing in the boys bathroom on May 3 that killed a senior.

The school remained closed all of last week to allow students to heal, but opened again for a full day Monday, with some changes in safety procedures.

District officials say there will be an increased police presence inside and outside the school for the rest of the school year, which could be seen outside the campus Monday as students and staff entered the school.

Belton students and staff return to school with increased police presence
Belton students and staff return to school with increased police presence

The bathroom where the crime took place will remain closed, according to district officials.

School operated on a “first day of school” schedule according to officials, meaning students attending all alternating classes, rather than only going to normal Monday classes.

STARR, SAT and final testing scheduled for last week are all being rescheduled for the coming days, but district officials say Mondays return was meant to get students back to the building, and allow time for them to feel safe.

“We know that a school cannot function if our students and our staff don’t feel safe,” district Executive Director of Communications Jennifer Bailey said in a recent interview with KWTX.

Bailey’s Buddies and Alpha Leader K9 brought in about a dozen emotional support dogs for the first day back, to help everyone get through the day.

A Belton alum also stood near the entrance of the school as students and staff arrived Monday morning with a sign that read: We love and support BHS”. He wanted to remain anonymous but says he wanted to make sure the students and staff knew they had the communities support.

