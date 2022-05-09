Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Monday’s Weather: Breezy and hot today

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Clouds have increase overnight and many places may start out with mostly cloudy skies this morning.  However, the clouds will clear by midday with mostly sunny skies expected this afternoon.  It is going to be hot and breezy today with temperatures in the lower to mid 90s and south winds gusting to at least 20 mph.  Fair skies are expected overnight with partly cloudy skies tomorrow.  It will be breezy and hot again for tomorrow with temperatures back in the 90s.  Temperatures stay in the 90s all week long with quiet weather.  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy every day and dry until the end of the week.  A slight chance for rain is back in the forecast starting Friday and lasting into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, CPS investigating death of 4-month-old Hudson baby
Crash shuts down U.S. 69 south of Huntington
Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Lufkin firefighters work to extinguish a structure fire Tuesday night.
Passerby alerts Lufkin Fire Department to structure fire

Latest News

File Photo
Texas voters approve measures aiming to lower property taxes
Fritz Hager III
Tyler’s Fritz Hager III advances to the top 5 on American Idol
Source: KLTV Staff
East Texas charitable organizations watching food availability closely
East Texas charitable organizations watching food availability closely