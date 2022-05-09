Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Officials: Texas woman killed husband over other woman

FILE GRAPHIC
FILE GRAPHIC(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING, Texas (AP) — A 51-year-old Texas woman has been arrested on a murder charge after telling authorities that she shot her husband after he told her he was in love with another woman, a sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived Saturday morning at the home in Spring, just north of Houston, a man was inside with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Harris County sheriff’s office.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Karin Stewart has been charged with murder in the death of James Hargrove, according to a complaint filed in court records.

Stewart remained in jail Sunday on $75,000 bond. A working number could not be found for the attorney listed for her.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, CPS investigating death of 4-month-old Hudson baby
Crash shuts down U.S. 69 south of Huntington
Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Lufkin firefighters work to extinguish a structure fire Tuesday night.
Passerby alerts Lufkin Fire Department to structure fire

Latest News

File Photo
Texas voters approve measures aiming to lower property taxes
Fritz Hager III
Tyler’s Fritz Hager III advances to the top 5 on American Idol
Source: KLTV Staff
East Texas charitable organizations watching food availability closely
East Texas charitable organizations watching food availability closely