Tyler’s Fritz Hager III advances to the top 5 on American Idol

Fritz Hager III
Fritz Hager III((Source: FritzHagerMusic))
By Christian Terry
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Despite being quarantined due to having COVID-19, Tyler’s Fritz Hager III’s two recorded rehearsal performances were enough to move him into the top 5 on American Idol.

Hager and another contestant Noah Thompson currently have COVID-19. Hager was quarantined to a hotel room and appeared on screen to talk to the judges. His rehearsal was played back as his two performances for Sunday.

Round 1 Sunday night was TikTok themed and thus Hager sang an original called “All My Friends.” The song appeared on Hager’s EP which hit number 1 on the charts a few weeks ago.

The second round was a Mother’s Day tribute and Hager sang another original called “The Ocean” as a tribute to his late grandmother.

